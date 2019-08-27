'Selfie Stick' Maker Fights Fee Bid After Failed Patent Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Chinese technology company Xiaomi doesn’t deserve nearly $1 million in attorney fees for dodging a patent infringement suit over its "selfie sticks," the owner of several patents covering the notorious tourist device has told a New York federal judge. Dareltech LLC on Monday said this has been "a bitterly contested, hardfought case," but that its ultimate loss doesn't render the suit exceptional or otherwise entitle Xiaomi Inc. to $785,000 in fees. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein had granted Xiaomi’s motion to dismiss without prejudice in July, saying he didn't have jurisdiction over a company whose “contact with New York is sparse."...

