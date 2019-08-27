2nd Circ. Revives Aluminum Buyers' Antitrust Case

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit breathed new life Tuesday into an antitrust suit filed by Kodak and other aluminum buyers accusing financial firms including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs of manipulating the metal’s price, saying the trial court was wrong to find the purchasers lacked standing. Sending the case back to a Manhattan federal judge, the circuit’s three-judge panel said the lower court erred in determining that Eastman Kodak, Fujifilm, Agfa and other plaintiffs couldn't sue for what they called anti-competitive conduct involving the warehousing of aluminum. The district court had ruled in 2016 they couldn’t sue because they don’t operate in the warehouse...

