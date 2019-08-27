13 State AGs Back Trump's DACA Rollback At High Court

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The attorneys general of Texas and 12 other states urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to uphold the Trump administration’s decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, claiming it was unlawfully created by executive fiat. In an amicus brief, the AGs argued that they have a vested interest in the outcome of the case because they had filed a separate suit asking a Texas federal court to strike down DACA on the basis that former President Barack Obama had overstepped his executive authority in establishing the program. DACA has given about 800,000 young unauthorized immigrants the option...

