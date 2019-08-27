Bail Denied For Texas Injury Atty Charged In Kickback Scheme

Law360, Houston (August 27, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A prominent Houston injury attorney accused of orchestrating a multimillion-dollar client referral kickback scheme poses too great a risk of obstructing justice to be released ahead of trial, a Texas federal judge ruled Tuesday. The government has "more than met its burden" to show that Jeffrey Stern should detained before trial, Chief U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal said during an hourlong hearing. The judge said she believes there is "a serious risk of continued obstruction … based on his pattern" of alleged obstruction. "The number of acts of obstruction, directions to destroy documents that were the subject of a government investigation, are amply...

