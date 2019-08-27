Regent Properties Picks Up Houston Office Towers For $89.5M

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Real estate development firm Regent Properties said Tuesday it is acquiring office project Park Towers in uptown Houston for $89.5 million. The property includes two 18-story towers with about 270,000 square feet of office space for lease and shared parking, the announcement said. The project was renovated in 2017 and includes a fitness center, conference center and concierge-style lobby, according to the announcement. Regent Properties executives said the towers’ location in Houston’s uptown area was appealing and that the project offered opportunities for long-term growth. “This project is a perfect example of the firm’s strategy of identifying and executing on value-add...

