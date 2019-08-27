Calif. Appeals Court Reverses Atty DQ In Car Dealer Bias Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court said Monday a law firm founded by a former luxury auto group executive can keep representing a former worker in a bias suit against the group, distinguishing the suit from other pending litigation the firm was booted from. Contrasting the involvement of Richie Litigation founder Darren Richie, the former chief operating officer of O'Gara Coach Co., in helping the dealership form its defense of claims his firm later brought against O'Gara on behalf of former executive Joseph Ra, a three-judge Second Appellate District panel said Richie had no such involvement in the current case, the dealership's dispute...

