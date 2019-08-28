Three Cruise Lines Hit With Suits Over Using Cuban Dock

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A Havana port’s ex-owner has sued three more cruise lines in Florida federal court for supposedly trafficking in stolen property by using the terminal, adding to litigation based on a lifted stay of U.S. law allowing suits over property that Fidel Castro's government seized. The former owner, Havana Docks Corp., socked MSC Cruises SA, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. with suits on Tuesday, after filing a first suit against Carnival Corp. in May and escaping Carnival’s bid to dismiss the complaint. The new complaints say that since the three companies began sending cruise ships to Cuba...

