Ford, Bosch Denied Do-Over In Truck Emissions Battle

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. and auto parts maker Robert Bosch LLC cannot duck consolidated class claims that they rigged 500,000 heavy-duty trucks to cheat emissions tests after a Michigan federal judge said Tuesday that she already allowed the claims to move forward. U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood rejected motions to dismiss from the Detroit automaker and German auto parts supplier, saying the requests were veiled attempts to get her to reconsider a March 31 order keeping alive the consumers' racketeering and fraud claims. Because Ford and Bosch waited two months to file purported dismissal bids on May 31 that Judge Hood...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS