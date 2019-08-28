Auto Parts Buyers Want DOJ Docs In Antitrust Row

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A group of litigants accusing Bridgestone and other tire companies of plotting to fix prices for anti-vibrational rubber car parts urged a Michigan federal judge Tuesday to force the companies to release documents tied to a U.S. Department of Justice antitrust probe of the industry. The plaintiffs, who are purported direct buyers of the components, said in a court filing that they have been seeking the DOJ documents based on a judge’s order in place since May 2018. But the tire companies’ legal team says they are under no obligation to produce the papers and are in the midst of trying...

