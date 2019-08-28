Outside Orgs Urge FCC To Revive BeIN Soccer Carriage Spat

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Two advocacy groups took the unusual step this week of weighing in on a retransmission dispute, arguing that sports network beIN should be allowed to continue its case against Comcast, which dropped the network after they couldn't reach a deal to stream European soccer games. Comcast's behavior exemplifies a toxic business environment already prevalent in other sports, and beIN would benefit from further pursuing the case before the Federal Communications Commission, according to Sports Fan Coalition Inc. and the nonprofit advocacy group Public Knowledge. The groups joined the sports network in asking the FCC to reconsider its July 2 decision to...

