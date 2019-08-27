Ill. Futures Trader Pleads Guilty To Defrauding Investors

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- An Illinois futures trader pled guilty to wire fraud Tuesday for his role in a scheme to rip off investors by lying about his brokerage business and creating false financial statements. Richard D. Carter, 51, entered a plea deal under which he is expected to forfeit some assets and make restitution, the amount of which will be determined at his Feb. 13 sentencing. Prosecutors said Tuesday the amount of restitution would likely fall between $1 million and $1.5 million. Prosecutors told an Illinois federal judge Tuesday that had the matter gone to trial, evidence would have shown Carter defrauded investors from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS