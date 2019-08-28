USC Must Face Bulk Of Workers' Retirement Plan Lawsuit

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT) -- A California federal judge has narrowed a closely watched lawsuit challenging the fees and investments in the University of Southern California's retirement plan and denied employees' request to try the case before a jury. A judge narrowed, but refused to dismiss, a proposed class action against the University of Southern California. But in a Tuesday order partially denying USC’s motion to dismiss, Chief U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips greenlighted claims that USC failed to live up to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act’s standards for fiduciaries by allowing its retirement plan to charge too-high fees and retain underperforming investments....

