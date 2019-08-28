Calif. Man Stole $14M For Fake Netflix Film Project, Feds Say

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- FBI agents have arrested a California man on charges he swiped $14 million from investors after falsely saying the money would be used to produce a feature film on Netflix and involve big-name Hollywood figures, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. A criminal complaint charging Adam Joiner, 41, of Manhattan Beach, California, with wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft was filed Aug. 13 and unsealed on Tuesday, prosecutors said. Prosecutors allege Joiner, using fake documents and forged signatures, raised millions of dollars from foreign investment firms based in South Korea and China for a project he said would...

