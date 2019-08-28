Ex-Blackwater Guard Wants New Trial, Life Sentence Tossed

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A former Blackwater security guard facing life in prison for his role in a deadly shooting in Iraq has asked a D.C. federal court for a new trial, arguing on Tuesday that new evidence shows that prosecutors misled jurors into believing he fired the shots that sparked the massacre. Nicholas Slatten also filed a notice of appeal on Tuesday asking the D.C. Circuit to overturn his December conviction of first-degree murder for the killing of more than 30 unarmed Iraqi civilians in 2007. Slatten was sentenced earlier this month to life in prison. The bids by the U.S. Army veteran, who...

