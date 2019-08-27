Indicted Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Wary Of SF Hippies In Jury Pool

Law360, San Francisco (August 27, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing the upcoming criminal price-fixing trial of Bumble Bee Foods' former CEO fielded potential questions for the jury pool on Tuesday, allowing the onetime tuna titan to ask prospective San Francisco jurors about their support for Greenpeace, anti-corporate leanings, and feelings about commercial fishing. Former Bumble Bee executive Christopher Lischewski wore a dark suit and his long white hair slicked back at a pretrial conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, while his defense counsel not only sought to allow jury questions that might help them suss out environmentalists but also urged U.S. District Judge Edward Chen not...

