Google, U. Chicago Want Out Of Patient Data Disclosure Suit

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A patient’s lawsuit accusing Google and the University of Chicago Medical Center of pulling off “the greatest heist of consumer medical records in history” should get tossed because their information-sharing research program follows the law, the companies told an Illinois federal court Tuesday. Matt Dinerstein’s claims that the University of Chicago and Google should be held liable for sharing patients’ medical information, but no personal identifiers, are based on his misunderstanding of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the companies told U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer in separate motions to dismiss his case. Dinerstein’s suit is based on the inaccurate...

