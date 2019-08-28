Chemical Plant Emissions Caused Cancer, Ill. Residents Say

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 11:19 AM EDT) -- Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc. and Medline Industries Inc. were hit with four lawsuits Wednesday from Chicago-area residents who say they developed cancer after unknowingly inhaling a highly carcinogenic chemical emitted by the companies' Illinois facilities. Vantage has operated a chemical production plant in Gurnee, Illinois, since 1985 and Medline has operated a sterilization facility in Waukegan, Illinois, since 1994. Air monitoring tests commissioned by those municipalities and the Lake County Health Department show widespread ethylene oxide pollution, extending nearly five miles from the Medline facility and four miles from the Vantage facility, according to complaints filed in Cook County Circuit Court...

