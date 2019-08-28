Fenwick-Led Peloton's IPO Filing Shows Bumpy Road Ahead

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 12:32 PM EDT) -- Exercise and media company Peloton Interactive set a $500 million Fenwick & West-led initial public offering in motion, noting in its regulatory filing that ongoing litigation over alleged infringement of music rights and interactive fitness patents are among the risks of the deal. Peloton Interactive Inc., which is known for its interactive stationary bikes that provide riders with virtual lessons, said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday that it is planning to go public but cautioned investors that an ongoing lawsuit with Downtown Music Publishing LLC over the streaming songs it has used in its workouts could harm...

