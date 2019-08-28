Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

$1.2M Atty Fee Awarded In Fiat Chrysler Class Suit

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Capstone Law APC and attorney Howard A. Gutman won a $1.2 million fee award Tuesday for what a New Jersey federal judge called their "skill and experience" in representing a class of Fiat Chrysler customers who lodged now-settled claims that the car manufacturer produced vehicles with defective transmissions.

In her ruling approving the award, U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson said Los Angeles-based Capstone and Gutman, a New Jersey attorney who served as co-class counsel, are “well-versed” in consumer class action litigation involving automobile defects. The judge also granted their request for a $28,786 reimbursement for costs and expenses and a $5,000...

