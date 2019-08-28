Gibson Dunn Helps With $309M TPG-Beacon Manhattan Loan

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Private equity shop TPG has loaned roughly $308.8 million to Massachusetts-based Beacon Capital for commercial condo space on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher worked on the deal, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. The loan from TPG RE Finance 23 Ltd. is for space at Beacon Capital Partners LLC's 575 Fifth Ave. Mortgage documents filed Wednesday show Aaron Beim of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP worked on the deal, although it wasn't immediately clear what role he played. Beim couldn't be immediately reached for comment Wednesday. The property is in New York's Little...

