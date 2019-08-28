Jury's Award For Widow Was Too Low, Illinois Court Says

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court upheld a jury's $1.1 million damages award for a widow in a medical malpractice suit against a hospital and doctor but said the jury's award of $500,000 for loss of society is "palpably inadequate." Remanding the case, the appellate panel said a new trial may be needed to determine the relative liability of two doctors and OSF Healthcare System, and to address the loss of society damages. The Illinois Appellate Court said the $500,000 award for loss of society is “palpably inadequate” to compensate widow Angela McIntyre and the four kids she’s left to care for after her...

