Treasury Cracks Down On Networks Flouting Iran Sanctions

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday sanctioned a slew of Iranian individuals and companies for running elaborate business networks that officials say provided support for Iran's development of weapons of mass destruction. In all, the U.S. Department of the Treasury blacklisted five individuals and five companies as part of its ongoing campaign to exert maximum economic pressure on Tehran since abandoning the Obama-era nuclear disarmament accord. "As the Iranian regime attempts to use complex schemes to hide its efforts to bolster its WMD program, the U.S. government will continue to thwart them at every turn," Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial...

