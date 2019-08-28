9th Circ. Judge Sees 'Obvious Error' In $45M Battery Deals

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared skeptical Wednesday of keeping intact $45 million in settlements resolving antitrust claims by indirect lithium-ion battery buyers against Hitachi, NEC Corp. and LG Chem, saying the lower court seems to have made “an obvious error” by approving a nationwide deal without regard to individual states’ antitrust laws. During a hearing in Seattle, U.S. Circuit Judge Jay Bybee said it seems “very odd” that U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers signed off of the settlements in October 2017, even though about half of the states included in the deals haven’t repealed the high court’s Illinois Brick Co....

