Litigation, Regulation Heating Up For E-Cig Manufacturers

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Manufacturers of electronic nicotine delivery system, or ENDS, products, commonly referred to as e-cigarettes or vapes, are feeling the pressure as concern mounts over the increase in youth e-cigarette use. As of 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration labeled e-cigarette use among teenagers an “epidemic.”[1] As a result of this growing concern, the FDA is cracking down on manufacturers of ENDS products and “tackling the epidemic of youth vaping using all available regulatory tools at [its] disposal.”[2] ENDS manufacturers are not only feeling the heat from the FDA, but also from the plaintiffs bar, as a number of class action...

