Pizza Hut Franchisee Secures Defense Of Workers' Class Suit

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court ruled Tuesday that underwriters at Lloyd’s of London must defend the operator of scores of Pizza Hut restaurants in a proposed employee class action accusing the company of labor law violations, finding that not all the workers’ allegations are subject to a coverage cap for wage and hour claims. A three-judge panel of the state Court of Appeal’s Fourth Appellate District reversed a trial court’s order dismissing Southern California Pizza Co. LLC’s breach-of-contract and bad faith complaint against the Lloyd’s underwriters, which had issued the Pizza Hut franchisee an “employment practices liability” policy. The lower court had...

