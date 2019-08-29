Lift Maker Wants Attys Sanctioned In $25M Contract Dispute

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- France's Haulotte Group SA told a federal court that it should never have been sued over a $25 million lift machine contract because the company it contracted with agreed to arbitrate any disputes, saying the company’s counsel should be sanctioned. Haulotte told a Louisiana federal court Wednesday to toss a suit against it by REQ (Assignment for Benefit of Creditors) LLC, a company created to handle defunct ReEquip Solutions LLC's assets. REQ sued Haulotte for $25 million in 2018, alleging that the lifts ReEquip purchased were faulty and eventually led to its downfall. Haulotte fired back this week saying that when...

