DHS Fights Challenge To Rule Speeding Up Deportations

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration lambasted immigration advocacy groups challenging its new rule to dramatically fast-track deportation of some immigrants, telling a Washington, D.C., federal judge they haven't demonstrated why they should get “drastic and immediate injunctive relief” and that their suit largely hinges on vague speculations. Attorneys representing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security urged the court Wednesday to reject a preliminary injunction request sought by the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Immigration Council and other organizations on behalf of a group of nonprofits, including Make the Road New York. The agency asserted that their lawsuit seeking to block the policy has many “speculations...

