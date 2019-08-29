3rd Circ. Says 'Nominal' Jury Award Can't Influence Punitives

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge was wrong to compare a jury’s $1 “nominal” damages award in favor of a Dauphin County horse farm to its $89,999 punitive damages award, and to decide the difference between the two was too vast to be constitutional, the Third Circuit said Wednesday. The appellate panel said the trial judge mistakenly treated a $1 award to Penn Ridge Farms LLC in its defamation case against a dissatisfied horse boarder as if it were a compensatory award, instead of the trivial award that instructions said the jury had to include if it didn’t award the farm compensatory damages....

