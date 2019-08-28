Damages Cap 'Conflict' Reinstates Driver's $1.9M Injury Award

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appeals court has reinstated a $1.9 million award in a suit accusing a public bus driver of causing a collision resulting in a school bus driver's serious injuries, saying a state cap on damages against governmental entities is superseded by federal law. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday unanimously reversed a trial judge's decision to reduce a St. Louis Circuit Court jury's award in a suit accusing a Metro Transit bus driver of negligently hitting a school bus and thereby causing serious injuries to the school bus driver, Mary J. Moore. At trial, Judge Christopher E. McGraugh...

