Fla. Contractor’s Suit Over Flubbed Airport Design Is Revived

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A Florida architectural firm must face a contractor’s claims that it fumbled renovation designs for an airport improvement project after a Florida appellate court found Wednesday that the firm exercised sufficient decision-making power. A three-judge panel overturned a lower court’s decision and said that Singer Architects’ supervisory power over the engineering firm Grace and Naeem Uddin Inc., as well as its recommendation to fire it from a project to improve Fort Lauderdale Airport had opened it up to claims that it had cost the contractor the gig. “Although the county had final authority to terminate the contractor or otherwise stop work,...

