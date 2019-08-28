AGs Say New Apprentice Rule Won't Protect Workers

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen attorneys general pressed the U.S. Department of Labor to rescind a proposed rule that would set up an industry-led process to govern apprenticeship programs, arguing there needs to be outside oversight to protect apprentices from getting trapped in low-quality programs. "The balance of power between industry and workers is tilted far to the side of industry, and we fear that the proposed rule is simply one more opportunity for unscrupulous businesses to prey on individuals seeking the training and work experience that apprenticeships can provide," wrote attorneys general from D.C., Connecticut, Virginia and New Jersey, among others, in...

