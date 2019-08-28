Ditech Ch. 11 Plan Ignores Customers' Interests, Judge Says

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Wednesday denied Ditech Holding Corp.’s request to confirm its Chapter 11 plan, saying the mortgage company hasn't shown the plan is in the best interests of its customers and went too far in restricting their rights to sue over mishandled mortgages. In a 134-page opinion issued Wednesday afternoon covering the full range of objections to Ditech’s plan, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity Jr. said Ditech failed to show the plan would be better for its consumer creditors than a liquidation, and that the plan would improperly restrict the ability of its consumers to get overpayments back...

