Supermarket Chain Workers Get 6 Weeks Paid Parental Leave

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Hannaford Supermarkets workers will now be eligible for six weeks of paid parental leave when they become parents through birth, adoption or fostering, the New England store chain announced Wednesday. All qualifying full- and part-time associates will be able to take advantage of the new policy, which goes into effect Sept. 1, regardless of the worker's gender or gender identity, according to the announcement. The leave is available in the first 12 months after they become parents and is offered alongside other time off plans, such as short- and long-term disability, the announcement said. "We see and appreciate that there is...

