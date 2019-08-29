Punitive Damages Bid Cut In Cruise Line Child Assault Case

Law360, Miami (August 29, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday allowed a lawsuit alleging a Norwegian Cruise Line crewmember sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl to proceed mostly intact, but struck a request for punitive damages, saying they are not available under binding case law. At a hearing in Miami on Norwegian's motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga expressed skepticism over several of the family's legal claims, but ultimately decided the vast majority should survive at this early stage in the proceedings. The lone exception was a claim for negligent hiring she dismissed due to insufficient supporting facts, but with leave for the...

