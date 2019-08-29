Florida IPhone 4 Users Dial Apple Into FaceTime Suit

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A group of iPhone 4 owners hit Apple with a proposed class action Thursday in Florida federal court, accusing the company of intentionally breaking FaceTime for iOS 6 and older operating systems, after a California judge earlier this month allowed a similar suit to go to trial. Lead plaintiff Austin Belanger said that Apple intentionally changed the way the FaceTime video chat function worked on iOS 7 or later operating systems, and allowed FaceTime to fail on the devices with the older software, iOS6, to try to save money on so-called relay fees. According to the complaint, the iOS6 software relied...

