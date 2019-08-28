Trump Org. Escapes Most Of Cohen's Suit Over Unpaid Fees

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Wednesday dismissed much of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen's suit seeking reimbursement from the Trump Organization for his own legal bills, ruling that the alleged oral agreement between the parties is only enforceable with regard to legal proceedings and investigations pending in July 2017, not matters that arose after that. Cohen sued the Trump Organization in March, claiming it had agreed to pay his attorney fees and costs, including his criminal penalties and fines, stemming from investigations surrounding his representation of President Donald Trump and the organization. But those payments stopped after he began cooperating with federal prosecutors in May...

