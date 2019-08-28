UAW Corruption Probe Expands With Multiple FBI, IRS Raids

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Federal authorities on Wednesday turned up the heat in their investigation of a pay-to-play conspiracy between United Auto Workers and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executives, raiding various sites connected to the union, including homes belonging to current and former union presidents. Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service executed search warrants on the Detroit home of UAW President Gary Jones, the Wisconsin home of an aide to Jones, the California home of former union chief Dennis Williams, a conference center the union owns in Northern Michigan and an office in Missouri, according to media reports. The UAW...

