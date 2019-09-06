Massachusetts Powerhouse: WilmerHale

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- WilmerHale has been a staple in the Boston legal landscape for more than a century, known as Hale & Dorr until its merger with Wilmer Cutler & Pickering 15 years ago. In the past year, the firm has only cemented its status as one of Law360's 2019 Massachusetts Powerhouses, including by representing Harvard University in one of the most closely-watched trials the city's federal courthouse has hosted in recent memory. Two of the firm's biggest names — William F. Lee and former U.S. Solicitor General Seth Waxman — defended Harvard's affirmative action practices in a landmark case alleging the school discriminated against Asian American...

