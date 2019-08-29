US-France Deal To 'Enormously' Aid OECD Efforts, Chief Says

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 1:41 PM EDT) -- The recent agreement between France and the U.S. on digital tax will “enormously” aid a process to find an international digital tax deal in a timely fashion, the head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Thursday. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, left, attends a press conference in Paris Thursday with OECD chief Angel Gurria to plan for international taxes on digital giants including Amazon and Google. (AP) As the OECD continues to lead the global effort to change corporate taxation in light of an increasingly digital economy, its secretary-general, Angel Gurria, praised the deal announced Monday by...

