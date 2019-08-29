Hawaii Homeowners Want Out Of $22M Lloyd's Antitrust Deal

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Two families who sued Lloyd’s of London underwriters in a class action over claims for benefits stemming from a Hawaii volcano eruption want to be excluded from a $22 million settlement the insurer reached in a separate class action over antitrust claims. Stephen and Luciana Aquilina, along with Audra and Scott Lane, filed a conditional objection Wednesday in advance of a final approval hearing for an April 2019 deal reached in the New Jersey District Court case, known as Lincoln Adventures LLC et al. v. Those Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London et al. They said their arguments against the insurer could not...

