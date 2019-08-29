Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Limits Opioid MDL Experts On Compliance, Marketing

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Ohio federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis on Thursday barred expert testimony about the drugmakers’ compliance programs, shortly after excluding other experts from testifying that marketing by Purdue, Johnson & Johnson and others caused more sales.

In a pair of rulings that will bar testimony that drug distributors like McKesson Corp. and Cardinal Health did the bare minimum to monitor suspicious opioid orders and that drugmakers' marketing caused opioid sales to soar, U.S. District Judge Dan Polster put limits on what expert witnesses can say when the cases go to trial. The experts were hired by cities...

