Milk Makers Want Price-Fixing Trial To Bar Talk Of Small Farms

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Milk producers that stand accused of using a now-canceled cow slaughter program to fix the price of milk have a laundry list of things they don't want to be brought up at trial in Illinois federal court, including any mention that the program was intended to hurt small dairy farmers. The milk producers put eight requests before the court Wednesday, all intended to keep evidence they argued was irrelevant from being put before the jury in October when the trial is tentatively slated to begin. Calling the evidence "irrelevant and unfairly prejudicial," the milk producers asked the court to stop the...

