Bankrupt OneJet's Ticketing Software To Be Auctioned In Dec.

Law360, Pittsburgh (August 29, 2019, 11:52 AM EDT) -- Software patented by defunct airline OneJet will hit the auction block in early December to pay back creditors, including the state of Pennsylvania and Allegheny County, after a federal bankruptcy judge in Pittsburgh on Thursday approved hiring an agent to evaluate its worth and conduct the auction. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Gregory L. Taddonio approved the bankruptcy estate's hiring of Sherwood Partners Inc. to look at three U.S. patents OneJet held prior to its involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy, determine their approximate worth and set up an auction tentatively scheduled for Dec. 3. The highest bidder is slated to come back to the...

