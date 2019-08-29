8th Circ. Upholds $2.4M Injury Verdict Against Ladder Cos.

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday affirmed an Iowa couple's $2.4 million personal injury jury trial win against Vulcan Ladder and its Chinese manufacturer, ruling that an expert witness' testimony saying a safer design for the ladder at issue was feasible is enough to back up the award. In a 15-page opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the verdict won by plaintiffs Jeffrey and Jennifer Klingenberg in their suit alleging Vulcan Ladder USA LLC and GP International Company designed and manufactured a defective ladder that failed and caused Jeffrey Klingenberg to fall and suffer serious injuries. In 2018, an Iowa federal jury had...

