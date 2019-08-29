Spirit Airlines' Purse Charge Policy Irks 2nd Circ. Judge

Law360, New York (August 29, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit looked ready Thursday to revive passenger claims that Spirit Airlines plays hide-and-seek with upcharges, with Judge Rosemary Pooler expressing sympathy for a Brooklyn woman who had to pay an extra $55 and stuff her purse into a backpack to board a flight to Florida. Judge Pooler and fellow Circuit Judges Barrington D. Parker and Reena Raggi seemed inclined to send the proposed class action back to Brooklyn federal court for fact-finding on whether the Florida-based discount carrier properly discloses its fee structure to passengers like plaintiff Christie Neptune. In November, U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz II threw...

