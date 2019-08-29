Union Pacific Crash Victims' Kin Cite Kisor In High Court Case

Law360, Washington (August 29, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The families of three military veterans who were killed when a Union Pacific train crashed into a parade float carrying them are appealing their wrongful death claims against the railroad to the U.S. Supreme Court, relying on the justices' recent "Kisor" ruling to argue for a different interpretation of a federal safety regulation for railroad crossings. The families of Gary Stouffer, William Lubbers and Lawrence Boivin brought the lawsuit in the wake of the crash in November 2012 at a railroad crossing in Midland, Texas. The crash killed four and injured more than a dozen, according to the lawsuit. In a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS