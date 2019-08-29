Singapore Co. Seeks Discovery In $6.7M Mountain Bike Fight

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Singapore-based investor has asked a California federal court to let it seek evidence from a mountain bike company in the city of Ontario to use in a $6.7 million arbitration related to a soured distribution agreement. Golden Root Investments PTE Ltd. said Wednesday that it wants an order granting permission to serve a subpoena on TrekUSA, also known as Trek Bicycle Corp., to obtain information about the renewal of distribution agreements. Golden Root is looking to prosecute its claims in Singapore against Treknology Bikes 3 Private Ltd., a distributor based in Singapore and Malaysia. “Golden Root seeks information from TrekUSA...

