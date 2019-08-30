NFL Benefit Plans Seek To Can Player's Disability Suit

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Two NFL benefit plans have asked a California federal judge to scrap a former Miami Dolphin’s claims that the league’s Disability and Neurocognitive Benefit Plan unlawfully rejected his benefit application even though he had a brain condition linked to head injuries on the football field. The Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan and the NFL Player Supplemental Disability Plan asked U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh to dismiss Delvin Williams’ Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, saying plan administrators didn’t abuse their discretion when they denied Williams’ claim. “[The lawsuit] is devoid of any allegation or explanation as to how the...

