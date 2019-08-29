LA Paralegal Stole Immigration Firm Clients' Money, Feds Say

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles paralegal was arrested Thursday on charges that she defrauded clients of local immigration law firms of more than $180,000 by taking their payments for legal services and depositing them into her personal bank account, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Tanya Garcia, 40, of Whittier, California, faces six charges of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to the indictment handed down on Aug. 21, after she allegedly stole client payments while working as a paralegal at various immigration law firms in Los Angeles and Riverside County. The law firms helped clients seek asylum in...

