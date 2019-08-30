Ski Resort Investor Sues To Stop $264M Sale To Vail Co.

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- An investor in Peak Resorts has smacked the owner-operator of U.S. ski properties with a suit in Missouri federal court to stop its proposed $264 million acquisition by Colorado-based Vail Resorts, saying the securities filings are incomplete and biased. Peak Resorts Inc. stockholder John Field filed suit Thursday on claims that the Wildwood, Missouri-based company and its board violated Securities Exchange Act of 1934 disclosure rules and a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proxy statement rule when agreeing on the merger plan with Vail Resorts Inc. The proxy statement Peak filed Aug. 20 with the SEC recommends that its stockholders vote...

